

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live

Gatineau Police are searching for two suspects after a 44-year-old man was stabbed after deciding not to proceed with an online sale.

Police say the victim met two people on Rue Symmes at around 9:30 Thursday evening to complete the transaction for a purchase over the Internet.

After meeting the two people, the victim decided not to go through with the sale and walked away.

Police say the two people followed the victim to a home, forced their way inside and demanded money from the man.

The victim refused and was stabbed in the arm during an altercation.

The suspects fled the scene, and no one has been arrested.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his arm.