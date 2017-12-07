Gatineau cops collar coach for alleged sex crimes involving kids
Investigators believe there may be more victims, after receiving three complaints about minor hockey coach.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 5:00PM EST
Gatineau Police have arrested a 20-year-old hockey coach following complaints about sex crimes involving minors.
Gabriel Paquin is facing charges of luring, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, and making sexual materials available to a child.
He was arrested Thursday morning and made a court appearance in the afternoon.
Gatineau Police say they received three distinct complaints about Paquin and add the allegations stretch back over a year and would have occurred while he was serving as a coach.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Paquin is listed as a goalie coach on the website for l'Intrépide de Gatineau, a AAA midget hockey team.