

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police have arrested a 20-year-old hockey coach following complaints about sex crimes involving minors.

Gabriel Paquin is facing charges of luring, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, and making sexual materials available to a child.

He was arrested Thursday morning and made a court appearance in the afternoon.

Gatineau Police say they received three distinct complaints about Paquin and add the allegations stretch back over a year and would have occurred while he was serving as a coach.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Paquin is listed as a goalie coach on the website for l'Intrépide de Gatineau, a AAA midget hockey team.