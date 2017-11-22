

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Ottawa's east-end just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Flames and smoke could be seen from the second floor of 240 Montreal Road upon arrival.

Firefighters had the blaze quickly under control and extinguished before 11 p.m.

Investigators say the fire was in a vacant apartment and no injuries were reported. An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator is assessing cause and damages.