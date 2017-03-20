Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Mar. 20, 2017
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Fielding Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2015
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada
A very pleasant cool-climate Cabernet Franc with absolutely no bell pepper notes (yay). Full-bodied and smooth with ripe black plum aromas. This wine was aged for just over a year in oak barrels. Pair with a juicy steak.
Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2020
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 36194
Flagstone Music Room Cabernet Sauvignon 2013
Western Cape, South Africa W.O., South Africa
Mocha seduction followed by a fleshy blackberry caress. Full-bodied and velvet smooth. If you love Australian cabernet (or shiraz), you must try this.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 205245
Perez Cruz Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2015
Casablanca Valley, Chile
Very herbal, green and acidic with white grapefruit on the palate. Demands food like shellfish to temper the acidity.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2015-2017
Price: $14.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO: 462655
Spy Valley Wine Envoy Johnson Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
A grassy, herbal Sauvignon Blanc that's been generously fermented and aged in oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2018
Price: $29.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 429308
Gérard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rosé 2015
Pays D'oc, Midi I.G.P., France
A pale ballet slipper pink, almost crystalline transparency in the glass. This southern French rosé is made from Grenache Noir and Grenache Gris grapes, thus Gris Blanc (grey-white) are hand-picked in the Roussillon region located in Tautavel between the Mediterranean sea and the Pyrenees mountains. The wine is matured on the fine lees for several weeks before bottling. Lovely mouth-watering acidity for fresh seafood salads. Finishes savoury with dried herbs and garrigue with some light racy cherry on the finish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2015-2017
Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 409870
