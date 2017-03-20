Fielding Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2015

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

A very pleasant cool-climate Cabernet Franc with absolutely no bell pepper notes (yay). Full-bodied and smooth with ripe black plum aromas. This wine was aged for just over a year in oak barrels. Pair with a juicy steak.

Fielding Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2015

Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 36194

 

Flagstone Music Room Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Western Cape, South Africa W.O., South Africa

Mocha seduction followed by a fleshy blackberry caress. Full-bodied and velvet smooth. If you love Australian cabernet (or shiraz), you must try this.

Flagstone Music Room Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 205245

 

Perez Cruz Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2015

Casablanca Valley, Chile

Very herbal, green and acidic with white grapefruit on the palate. Demands food like shellfish to temper the acidity.

Perez Cruz Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2015

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2015-2017

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $14.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO: 462655

 

Spy Valley Wine Envoy Johnson Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

A grassy, herbal Sauvignon Blanc that's been generously fermented and aged in oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken.

Spy Valley Wine Envoy Johnson Vineyard Sauvignon B

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2018

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $29.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 429308

 

Gérard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rosé 2015

Pays D'oc, Midi I.G.P., France

A pale ballet slipper pink, almost crystalline transparency in the glass. This southern French rosé is made from Grenache Noir and Grenache Gris grapes, thus Gris Blanc (grey-white) are hand-picked in the Roussillon region located in Tautavel between the Mediterranean sea and the Pyrenees mountains. The wine is matured on the fine lees for several weeks before bottling. Lovely mouth-watering acidity for fresh seafood salads. Finishes savoury with dried herbs and garrigue with some light racy cherry on the finish.

Gérard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rosé 2015

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2015-2017

Sensational Shellfish Wine 

Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 409870