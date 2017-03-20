

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

A very pleasant cool-climate Cabernet Franc with absolutely no bell pepper notes (yay). Full-bodied and smooth with ripe black plum aromas. This wine was aged for just over a year in oak barrels. Pair with a juicy steak.

Alcohol: 13.4%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 36194

Western Cape, South Africa W.O., South Africa

Mocha seduction followed by a fleshy blackberry caress. Full-bodied and velvet smooth. If you love Australian cabernet (or shiraz), you must try this.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 205245

Casablanca Valley, Chile

Very herbal, green and acidic with white grapefruit on the palate. Demands food like shellfish to temper the acidity.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2015-2017

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 86/100

LCBO: 462655

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

A grassy, herbal Sauvignon Blanc that's been generously fermented and aged in oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2018

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 429308

Pays D'oc, Midi I.G.P., France

A pale ballet slipper pink, almost crystalline transparency in the glass. This southern French rosé is made from Grenache Noir and Grenache Gris grapes, thus Gris Blanc (grey-white) are hand-picked in the Roussillon region located in Tautavel between the Mediterranean sea and the Pyrenees mountains. The wine is matured on the fine lees for several weeks before bottling. Lovely mouth-watering acidity for fresh seafood salads. Finishes savoury with dried herbs and garrigue with some light racy cherry on the finish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2015-2017

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 409870