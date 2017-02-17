Devontay Hackett guilty of second-degree murder in prom night killing
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 12:45PM EST
An Ottawa man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in a June 2014 prom night slaying outside a downtown hotel.
Hackett, 21, had pleaded not guilty to killing Volpi, a St. Patrick's high school grad, in a brawl during a prom night after party outside Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa.
Hackett, 21, had pleaded not guilty to killing Volpi, a St. Patrick's high school grad, in a brawl during a prom night after party outside Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa.
After a five-week trial, the jury had been deliberating since Wednesday morning before they delivered their verdict on Friday.
