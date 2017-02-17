

An Ottawa man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in a June 2014 prom night slaying outside a downtown hotel.

Devontay Hackett was found guilty on Friday of second-degree murder in the June 2014 stabbing death of Brandon Volpi.

Hackett, 21, had pleaded not guilty to killing Volpi, a St. Patrick's high school grad, in a brawl during a prom night after party outside Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa.

After a five-week trial, the jury had been deliberating since Wednesday morning before they delivered their verdict on Friday.

