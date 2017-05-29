Despite another good soaking that's making residents nervous, it's unlikely Ottawa and region will see any more flooding.

"When you get a bit of rain, there's a bit of reflection," says Brian Proskurniak.

The Constance Bay resident says he got off easy with only a couple of inches of water in his basement. Still, more than a foot of drywall has been removed and the floor stripped bare. Proskurniak has a new sense of awe for the Ottawa River and the forecast makes him nervous.

"We know that the levels are such that we don't expect another flood this year, so that's very calming and very reassuring," he says. "But it does raise a bit of anxiety looking out at the rains."

Close to 30 millimetres of rain had fallen in Ottawa my mid-afternoon Monday, but experts say more flooding isn't likely.

"At this point, now that the vegetation is out and all the snow melt run off is done, we're just looking at (how) it'll slow the rate of decline," says Micahel Sarich, who's part of the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board.

Sarich says the water level at Lac Deschênes has been dropping by about 10 centimetres a day. In the Hull sector, Sarich says that number is close to 20 centimetres. He believes it will take about another month for the Ottawa River waterways to get down to summer levels.

In the Ottawa Valley, a flood warning remains in effect for Golden Lake. The Ministry of Natural Resources says the levels are declining, but flooding in the area persists.

Meanwhile, the clean up continues in Constance Bay and the rest of the region. Groups of volunteers from Samaritan's Purse are out helping homeowners take off dry wall and try to dry out their homes.

"Just to stand beside someone is, to me, an example of how we care," says Ken Hastings, who's traveled from Alberta to oversee a team of volunteers in Constance Bay. "We're here to help fix the house, but we're really here to care for the homeowner."