

CTV Ottawa





CTV Ottawa won four awards at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) ceremony for Central Canada on Saturday.

The news team was recognized in the Spot News category for coverage of the Rideau Street sinkhole in June, which swallowed up a van and led to the street being closed to traffic for weeks.

Joel Haslam's piece about 13-year-old Evan Sharma, a Kingston artist being called the next Picasso, won the Dave Rogers award for best short feature.

Terry Marcotte's piece about Joe Sandulo, an 85-year-old boxing legend fighting the ravages of dementia, won for sports feature reporting.

And in the data storytelling category, a graphic depicting the rapid spread of the Fort McMurray wildfire won the top prize.

The news items go on to compete at the RTDNA National Awards on May 27 in Toronto.