Senators goalie Craig Anderson is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy, the NHL announced on Monday.

Anderson finished 25-11-4 with a 2.28 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and five shutouts this season. He took two leaves of absence from the team to be with his wife, Nicholle, who was diagnosed with a rare throat cancer in October.

Anderson memorably posted a shutout in Edmonton Oct. 30 right after his wife was diagnosed.

The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano and Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan are the other two finalists.

Cogliano has not missed an NHL game since he started in the league in 2007; his 786 consecutive regular-season games are the NHL's reigning ironman streak.

Ryan, 30, only joined the NHL late last year after playing three seasons of junior hockey, four seasons of university hockey and four more in Europe.