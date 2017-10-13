

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The federal government has fined the City of Ottawa $42,708.06 after finding five instances of an O-Train failing to stop for a red light at a passing track.

In a memo to City Council, Transportation General Manager John Manconi says this follows an investigation that began in May.

He says on May 3, 2017, a train "traveling at a low speed" while approaching a passing track passed through a red track signal after the train going the other way had already gone by.

At this point, the O-Train's automatic protection system kicked in and the train was safely stopped.

Manconi says at no time was there any risk to the public and no one was hurt.

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board were notified, while OC Transpo also conducted its own internal investigation.

In September, Transport Canada fined the City after finding four other incidents involving trains failing to stop between 2015 and 2017.

Manconi says, in each of those cases, no one was hurt, there was no damage and "appropriate remedial actions" were taken.

Manconi says, since the new passing tracks were installed in March of 2015, O-Train operators encountered train signals "approximately 1.3 million times, in accordance with the Rail Operating Rules."