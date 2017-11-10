

CTV Ottawa





Located on Somerset Street close to Bronson Avenue, it's one of Ottawa’s colorful landmarks built by Chinese craftsmen in 2010.

The Chinatown arch is now getting much needed repairs. The pillars on the archway were starting to chip away and deteriorate.

Crews have been working over the last week by applying new materials on the pillars.

The Somerset BIA is covering the cost of the repairs. The fix up bill estimated to be about $20,000.

Work is scheduled to be done before the end of the month.