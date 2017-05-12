Carson Morin guilty of first-degree murder in Michael Wassill's death
Artists's rendering of Carson Morin, on trial for the 2013 murder of Michael Wassill, as he appeared in an Ottawa court house on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Lauren Foster-MacLeod)
Michael Wassill died protecting a friend in 2013 -- his throat slashed near the doorway of his Orléans home.
On Friday morning, almost exactly four years later, a jury found Carson Morin guilty of first-degree murder in his death.
Morin, 24, will have no chance of parole for 25 years. His mother sobbed in the courtroom as the verdict was read, saying "that's so long."
The verdict came after a 14-week trial and a day and a half of jury deliberations.
Prosecutors told the jury that Morin had gone to Wassill's home to seek money from a stripper, a friend of Wassill's. He slashed Wassill's throat with a boxcutter.
The Crown argued the crime was a planned and deliberate. Wassill's lawyers argued that he feared for his life and did not plan the killing. The defence had been seeking a manslaughter conviction.
The jury sided with the Crown.
