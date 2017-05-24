

A major employer in Brockville is closing its doors.

Procter & Gamble's Brockville site is permanently closing in late 2020 or early 2021, the company said Wednesday. About 480 employees will be affected.

The move comes a result of the company locating its production of Bounce and Swiffer to a new West Virginia site.

A P&G spokesman said employees were notified at an 8 a.m. meeting Wednesday, and were sent home for the day to talk it over with their families.

"Decisions like this are never easy," spokesman Jeff LeRoy said in an email. "It's important to recognize this announcement is 3-4 years in advance, and P&G is committed to working with every employee to ensure they have a successful personal transition."

LeRoy said that could include transferring to another P&G site, including the company's Belleville, Ont. plant.

P&G has operated in Brockville for nearly 40 years.