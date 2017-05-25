Body of missing senior found in wooded area
The body of 82-year-old Nelliya Karbisheva, pictured with her beloved dog, was discovered in a wooded area off Maple Grove Road, in Stittsville on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:28PM EDT
Ottawa Police have found the body of an elderly Stittsville woman, who had been missing since Sunday .
82-year-old Nelliya Karbisheva was discovered in a wooded area off Maple Grove Road, in Stittsville where police had been concentrating their search.
Karbisheva, an avid walker, had gone for a walk with her white miniature poodle on Sunday around noon.
The dog was found alive near the woman’s body and was brought to a vet.
Karbisheva’s daughter, Marina Ponomareva said her mother loved that dog and that the dog loved her and would not leave her side.