An Ottawa jury comprised of six men and five women found Basil Borutski guilty in the triple murder of three women in Renfrew County.

The jury took three days to deliver its verdict in the deaths of 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam.

They were murdered on September 22, 2015.

Culleton was strangled to death by a cable cord at her home in Combermere, Ontario.

Kuzyk was shot to death at her home in Wilno, and Warmerdam’s body was discovered at her Eganville area home.

They were all former partners of Borutski.

The jury found Borutski guilty of second degree murder in the death of Carol Culleton.

And guilty of the first degree in the deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam.

Borutski represented himself during the trial and refused to speak to any of the court proceedings.

It was the court itself at the start of the trial which entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The trial was scheduled to last 17 weeks.

Instead, it was over in just 17 days.

The court has transferred the sentencing of Borutski to Pembroke court.