

CTV Ottawa





First comes the cold, then the snow.

After record-setting cold over the weekend, Ottawa's winter is showing no sign of abating.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Ottawa on Monday afternoon calling for up to 20 cm of snow by Wednesday.

The weather agency says snow will develop overnight and Tuesday morning over the Ottawa Valley. The wind chill Tuesday morning is expected to be -28 C.

Winds gusting to 50 km/h Tuesday will result in some blowing snow. The weather statement calls for 10 to 20 cm of snow to fall by Wednesday.

If it's any consolation, things are expected to warm up later in the week. The forecasted high for Wednesday is -8 C. Thursday the mercury will rise to -4 C, and Friday's high is 0 C.