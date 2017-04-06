

A 21-year-old engineering student and budding soccer star at Algonquin College died in a tragic car crash early Thursday morning.

Alex Asmis, 21, a Dunrobin native, died Thursday after the car he was driving flipped on its roof on Deerfield Drive, near the college, around 3 a.m.

"It is with sadness we inform you of the passing of student Alexander Asmis, who was enrolled in the Civil Engineering Technology program," the college said in a statement on its website.

Flags on campus were flying at half-staff on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle was carrying five people. The four others suffered minor injuries.

Neighbours said the car came down a pedestrian pathway before it flipped, hit two other vehicles and landed on its roof.

Police would only confirm that the vehicle was coming westbound off Deerfield.

It's unknown whether speed was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.