Two dogs left to fend for themselves in a south end apartment are now free.

Neighbours who live in the Cedarwood Drive building expressed concern for the dogs that were reportedly abandoned for two weeks.

On Monday, Ottawa Police officers went in to the apartment to get the dogs out. The animals are now in the care of neighbours.

Resident Reema Chamseddine told CTV that she was having trouble finding help for the dogs.

"There's garbage everywhere. All over the apartment. There are feces everywhere. One dog has been locked in a cage," said Chamseddine.

An investigation is underway to determine how strong of a neglect case there is

