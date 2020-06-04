OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service says it is working with organizers of Friday’s anti-racism march in downtown Ottawa and all stakeholders to enable a “safe, healthy and positive event.”

The “No Peace Until Justice” march is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday on Parliament Hill. Organizers said on Thursday morning they would be announcing the march’s route at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Ottawa Police informed the public there will be a peaceful march in honour of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed last week. A former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck is charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers on the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“As the Nation’s Capital, Ottawa is the seat of democracy for the rest of the country; the voices and ideas of those who live here should be heard and shared,” Ottawa Police said in a statement Thursday morning.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. We are working with organizers and all stakeholders to enable a safe, healthy and positive event. You have a right to be heard. And we will support that right by ensuring your safety.”

Ottawa Police say its role in the march is to “provide a safe space for people to grieve and be heard.” There will be road closures during the march.

“You may see some of our officers wearing a mask, or other Personal Protective Equipment, as recommended by Ottawa Public Health in the event they are unable to maintain physical distancing,” police said.

“As part of their COVID-19 protection equipment Ottawa Police are also provided gas mask, which they will be carrying with them.”