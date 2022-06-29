You can get into 'Hamilton' at Ottawa's NAC for $10 with this lottery
You can get into 'Hamilton' at Ottawa's NAC for $10 with this lottery
Performances of the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ are coming to the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, and a new lottery is giving you a chance to be in the room where it happens for just $10.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Across Canada have announced a digital lottery to provide 40 tickets per show at the discounted price. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 7 for tickets to performances July 13 – July 17. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.
You can enter using the official Hamilton app, available on iOS and Android devices from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Every Thursday, notifications will be sent to all participants to tell them if they’ve won. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets. You can win up to two tickets.
Full contest rules can be found at https://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery/
Broadway Across Canada postponed showings of the popular musical because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show—that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father of the U.S.—was originally supposed to run at the NAC in 2020.
The lottery’s name “Ham4Ham” references the fact that Alexander Hamilton is pictured on the U.S. $10 bill.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, though the government says it's too early to say whether that will entail deploying additional Canadian troops.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
DEVELOPING | Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
New real estate guidelines pressure owners with a home equity line of credit: survey
A new survey exposes balance sheet vulnerabilities for some Canadian homeowners amidst rising interest rates.
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal vaccine for coronaviruses
Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses in the second half of the year.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
Toronto
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in it's control to fix the issue.
-
Toronto getting $12.3 million from Ottawa to combat roots of gun violence
Toronto will be getting a $12 million boost to help community groups on the ground tackle the root causes of gun violence in the city.
-
Ontario increases amount landlords can raise rent by highest level in a decade
Ontario is more than doubling the maximum rate a landlord can raise a tenant's rent next year – marking the highest rent increase guideline in the province in a decade.
Montreal
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
Montreal woman arrested with sloth, crocodile parts sentenced in U.S. for wildlife trafficking
A 27-year-old Montreal woman has been sentenced in New York State following her conviction of 'trafficking in protected wildlife,' according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui on Feb. 7, 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls following collision
A motor vehicle collision has closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop, but it may be short-lived
Ontario drivers should get a break at the pumps this weekend as the provincial government slashes its portion of the gas tax.
-
OPP crack down on commercial vehicle violations in North Bay
A recent crackdown by the Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay led to 145 offence notices in the area of Highway 11 in Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst.
London
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
-
Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London
London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.
-
Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police
Two Saugeen Shores Police officers were injured during a drug bust in Port Elgin Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
-
Conditions report outlines Manitoba’s flood risk, forecast for summer months
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its 2022 Summer Conditions Report, calling for a higher than normal risk of flooding on most major lakes and near-seasonal temperatures.
-
Largest inflatable theme park opening in Winnipeg
Canada’s largest inflatable theme park is set to open in Winnipeg next week.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
Calgary
-
139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary
The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.
-
Rare white grizzly 'Nakoda' relocated away from Trans-Canada Highway
Officials with Parks Canada say they've relocated a rare white grizzly bear away from the Trans-Canada Highway and CP railway.
-
IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs
IBM Canada will be opening a new Client Innovation Centre in Calgary, and says its creation will generate 250 new jobs.
Saskatoon
-
2 arrested following heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing, amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd Street West.
-
Sask. RCMP: Woman killed in crash near Rosetown
A woman is dead following a crash east of Rosetown.
-
Vaccine development centre opens in Saskatoon
The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) Vaccine Development Centre is complete.
Edmonton
-
139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary
The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.
-
Man dies after being hit by train in Leduc
A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train in Leduc on Wednesday morning.
-
Chains stolen in armed jewelry store robbery may be for sale online: EPS
Charges have been laid after an Edmonton jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash between semi-truck, cyclist in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist in downtown Vancouver.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
Barge removal beginning this week, 7 months after vessel crashed onto Vancouver shoreline
Seven months after an intense storm sent a wayward barge crashing onto Vancouver's shoreline, the process of deconstructing and removing the massive vessel is finally set to begin.
Regina
-
Mandatory sprinkler systems in new residential builds, Regina road upgrades on city council agenda
Mandatory fire sprinkler systems in new residential builds and the Arcola Avenue corridor study are some of the items on Regina City Council’s agenda for its Wednesday afternoon meeting.
-
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Man not hurt after being robbed of his groceries: Regina police
A 36-year-old man was not hurt after he was approached by a man with a knife and robbed of his groceries south of downtown on Monday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.