YMCA-YWCA selling flagship building in downtown Ottawa

The 'For Sale' sign is being placed on the YMCA-YWCA flagship building in downtown Ottawa as part of a plan to open a new facility to support the community.

The YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region announced the flagship building at 180 Argyle Avenue will be listed for sale.

"Built in 1969, this building has come to the end of its lifecycle and can no longer meet the needs of our community without significant infrastructure upgrades at the cost of $38 million," President and CEO Bob Gallagher said in a statement.

"With this in mind and as we plan for the future, the Y’s Board of Directors has made the decision to list for sale our property located at 180 Argyle Avenue in Ottawa."

The YMCA-YWCA expects the sale process is expected to take up to two years.

"During this time, the Y will be working alongside their government partners and generous donors to identify a new and modern home better designed to meet the needs of its residents, clients, and the community at large," the YMCA-YWCA said in a statement.

The Y has been part of the national capital region for 155 years.

"A new, modern facility will ensure that we can continue to play that vital role well into the future," said Susannah Crabtree, Chair of the Y’s Board of Directors.

"Over the next two years, staff and volunteers will continue to provide the critical services that support the health and well-being of our community, while ensuring the least amount of disruption to our clients and community we serve, especially for those who call this Y facility their home."

The Taggart Family YMCA-YWCA on Argyle Avenue includes group fitness class studios, a cycling studio, a 25-metre pool, two racquetball courts, a gymnasium, and locker rooms.

In January, the YMCA-YWCA announced its building in Orleans had been sold.