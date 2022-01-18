Ottawa paramedics say a woman in her 20s was not hurt after her pickup truck ended up on its side in a snow-filled ditch Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to Highway 417 westbound between Hunt Club and Ramsayville roads just after 8 a.m. The woman was trapped in the vehicle after the truck rolled about 12 to 15 metres and landed on the driver's side.

The Ottawa Fire Service was called in to help; firefighters removed the roof of the truck in order to safely get the woman out.

Paramedics say she wasn't hurt and chose not to go to the hospital.

While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, the Ottawa region is digging out from a major winter storm that dumped a record 48 cm of snow on the city Monday.