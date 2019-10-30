Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 33-year-old man with Fraud Over $5,000 in connection to an alleged online dating scam where police say the accused stole around $150,000 from his victim.

OPP say the victim is a woman from the Edwardsburgh, ON area but are withholding her identity due to the nature of the scam.

On October 18th, OPP from the Grenville County Detachment began investigating after a report of an internet dating fraud. OPP say prior to police involvement the man and woman had been connecting for an extended period of time after meeting on an online dating site. Police would not provide an exact date of when the pair first connected as the matter is before the courts.

Sources tell CTV News the suspect, who posed as a love interest, claimed to be in jail and required money. It is alleged the same suspect would then show up in person to collect the money, pretending to be a friend of the woman’s love interest.

OPP say it is common for a fraudster to spend an extended period of time building a relationship and trust with their victim.

OPP charged Nosa Oriakhi from North York with Fraud Over $5,000 in relation to this case.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada a guilty verdict for such a charge could result in a term of imprisonment of up to 14 years.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

OPP are urging anyone who may have been a victim of a fraud to come forward.

Information on scams, including online fraud, can be found here.