OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Clarence-Rockland, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police say a one person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.

    Police responded to the crash on Highway 17 in Clarence-Rockland on Friday.

    A 72-year-old woman died in the crash.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News