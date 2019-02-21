

CTV Ottawa





A female pedestrian has died after being struck by a Via Rail train on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the tracks near Pleasant Park Road, near the Ottawa Hospital's Riverside campus.

Ottawa Police said the woman died of her injuries at the scene.

Via Rail said in a statement that the train had 127 passengers on board and was travelling from Toronto to Ottawa. No one on board was injured.

Three city buses were arriving to transport passengers to the Ottawa train station, the statement said.

Pleasant Park Road is closed between Leslie Avenue and Cavendish Road.

Police were asking people to avoid the area Thursday afternoon.