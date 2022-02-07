Advertisement
Woman dead in west Ottawa house fire
Published Monday, February 7, 2022 9:18AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 7, 2022 9:45AM EST
A woman is dead after a house fire on Dunrobin Road on Sunday night. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
A woman is dead after a house fire Sunday night in rural west Ottawa.
The fire in the 1900 block of Dunrobin Road broke out just before 9 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.
A dryer caught fire at the back of the house and the flames spread to the rest of the home. Part of the second floor collapsed.
An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics said. They did not give an exact age.
Two other people were assessed at the scene, but weren’t taken to hospital.