OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt after a blaze in the Kars area.

Firefighters were called to 6223 Second Line Rd. S. at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The building, a single-family home converted into apartments, had been fully evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

Witnesses said the fire could be seen from kilometers away.

It took about two and a half hours to get the blaze under control. Firefighters battled heavy winds as well as the flames. The house was severely damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting the people who lived in the home.

What sparked the blaze is being investigated.