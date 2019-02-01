Wake up with CTV Morning Live for your chance to win an exclusive workout and concert experience with Paul Brandt and High Valley!

The prize package includes the opportunity to work out with both Paul Brandt and High Valley at a Greco Fitness ahead of their show at the Arena at TD Place, a pair of tickets to the show AND a trip backstage!

To get in on the draw, email pickme@ctv.ca

Tickets are on sale at https://www.livenation.com/ and https://www.tdplace.ca/

Contest runs Monday, February 4 at 6 a.m. until Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m.