ARNPRIOR -- Online shopping and deliveries are expected to hit an all-time high this holiday season, leaving the door open for thieves - or porch pirates - to steal your holiday cheer right off your front step.

While they are not offering any numerical projections, FedEx Express Canada is expecting this holiday shopping season to be record breaking in their books. FedEx Communications Advisor James Anderson says the company has hired over 2,500 additional staff since June to help deal with the surge they are expecting over the coming months.

All those extra packages mean more opportunities for porch pirates.

"Porch pirating is on the rise," says Anderson. "According to our research almost a third of Canadians who have shopped online have experienced or been a victim of a porch pirate."

So what can you do to ensure a Grinch does not slide onto your porch when no one is looking and steal your holiday orders? Anderson says there are a number of digital tools FedEx offers to buyers.

"Track the packages as they come in," says Anderson. "And if you know you’re not going to be home, with our FedEx delivery manager, app, or by visiting our website with your tracking number, you can have the package redirected. You can have it redirected to another address. You can have it held at our station for when we can do a re-attempt."

Anderson also says if requested, a package will be left on a front step with a ring of the bell. He says their delivery drivers are going to great lengths to ensure they hide packages as best they can, and that the delivery trucks are not being followed.

"Some of these people are so brazen, they’re driving right behind, almost surveilling the delivery vehicle," says Bill Dickson, the media relations coordinator for the Eastern Ontario OPP.

"Watch for a car parked in the area," says Dickson, describing what a porch pirate may look like.

"Maybe someone parked in that car with the trunk open. And then at least one person going door to door on foot walking or doing a little drive by."

The OPP have also offered up a number of solutions to keep your holiday deliveries from being stolen:

Request a signature on delivery

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

Have the packages delivered to your work - if allowed by the employer

Track your deliveries on-line so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery

Opt for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

Dickson says the best defence against a porch pirate though is working together with your neighbours. He recommends asking a trusted neighbour who is home to pick-up a package from your porch if you are not there. Ask them to hold onto it until you return, and do the same for them.

"Know your neighbours, talk to your neighbours," says Dickson. "Have everybody keep an eye on everybody else's’ homes."