Police have charged an Ottawa woman with second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Little Italy Friday night.

Brian Blondin, 62, was found stabbed to death in an apartment building at 7 Sidney St. around 5 p.m. Friday. Nichole Hover, 44, has been charged in his death. She appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.

Major Crime is investigating a homicide on the 0 to 100 block of Sidney St. Officers attended the address at about 5 pm today where they found a man deceased. Updates to follow. Anyone with info call 613-236-1222 x5493 or call @CrimeStoppersOT 1-800-222-8477 #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 2, 2019

The homicide was the city's second in less than 24 hours. On Thursday night, Austin Simon, 39, of Ottawa was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating both homicides.