Police have charged an Ottawa woman with second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Little Italy Friday night.

Brian Blondin, 62, was found stabbed to death in an apartment building at 7 Sidney St. around 5 p.m. Friday. Nichole Hover, 44, has been charged in his death. She appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.

The homicide was the city's second in less than 24 hours. On Thursday night, Austin Simon, 39, of Ottawa was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating both homicides.