Woman charged with murder in Little Italy stabbing death
A police vehicle sits outside an apartment building on Sidney St. where a man was found dead on Friday night. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, November 1, 2019)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:45AM EDT
Police have charged an Ottawa woman with second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Little Italy Friday night.
Brian Blondin, 62, was found stabbed to death in an apartment building at 7 Sidney St. around 5 p.m. Friday. Nichole Hover, 44, has been charged in his death. She appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.
The homicide was the city's second in less than 24 hours. On Thursday night, Austin Simon, 39, of Ottawa was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating both homicides.