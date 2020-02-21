KINGSTON -- Kingston Police have charged a woman after they say she bit her boyfriend during an argument, and threatened to kill his dog,

Officers were called to an apartment in downtown Kingston around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after the man and woman got into an argument.

Police say when the victim grabbed his phone to call police, the woman jumped on his back to get the phone away from him and then proceeded to bite the accused on his back.

A 28-year-old Kingston woman is charged with assault and uttering threats to kill an animal.

Police say they learned that on previous occasions during domestic disputes, the accused had threatened numerous times to kill the victim’s dog.