OTTAWA -- The snow will be here soon and the slippery driving conditions that come with it, which makes winter tires a good idea.

This winter, one Ottawa company will come right to your home or office to change the tires.

Easy Tire co-owner Michael Brown has seen demand accelerate for his mobile change-over service.

"Right now we're running two vans full-time 12 hours, six days a week," says Brown. "People can order new tires through us, we can take tires off rims and do balancing and repairs right on site."

Which also includes oil changes as well as detailing. With nearly 500 vehicles serviced so far, they're on track to double business from last year. COVID-19 has created demand for their contactless service.

Brown says if everything is left outside they can show up do the work and send the bill in the mail.

In Ontario, snow tires are not mandatory but you could get a discount from your auto insurance if you make the switch.

According to the MTO, winter tires provide added traction in frost, snow and icy conditions and can reduce braking distance by as much as 25 per cent.

When you make the switch to winter tires, CAA North and East Ontario Operations manager Mike Schmidt says it is a good time to make sure you have other cold weather essentials in your vehicle.

Like booster cables gloves a reflective triangle and flashlight. Schmidt adds a good thing to have as a first aid kit as well as a shovel a Snowbrush and blanket.

CAA https://caaneo.ca/ has full kits available and members can receive a 15 percent discount.