Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening

A major winter storm is expected to arrive in Ottawa, parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth, eastern Lanark County, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Westport, western Lanark County and the Tweed-South Frontenac area.

The weather agency is predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow in Ottawa, but parts of the Ottawa Valley could see 15 to 30 cm.

A warning was also issued for parts of western and central Quebec, where the storm could bring between 20 to 40 cm in the Outaouais region and the lower Laurentides.

"Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Snow will likely change to ice pellets or freezing rain tonight. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley.," the weather agency said.

"The amount of snow will depend on how quickly precipitation changes to ice pellets or freezing rain, although some locations may receive 10 to 20 cm of snow."

Heavy winds could also begin overnight, with easterly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday that the storm looks much like a 'spring' storm, with a varied mix of precipitation expected.

"This one has got some force behind it – it's just going to drive right through, bringing a complex mix of rain and snow and freezing rain, ice pellets – a real congealed mixture of everything above," he said.

Phillips says it is difficult to predict the amount of freezing rain or snow expected because temperatures will hover around the freezing mark all night.

"All that interaction around that 'sweet zone' makes it a real challenge to get the amount of precipitation and the type of precipitation right," he said.

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada said.

Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have already cancelled school buses ahead of the storm.

The City of Ottawa may declare a Winter Weather Parking Ban when Environment Canada forecasts 7 cm or more of snow in the Ottawa area. This includes any forecast for a range of snow more than 7 cm, such as 5 to 10 cm.

The city will issue a special advisory to social media, emails and online if a parking ban is called.

Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau until the end of March to free up the streets for snow clearing. On-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekend.