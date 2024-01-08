Overnight winter parking restrictions in effect in Gatineau

Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau.

This means that overnight on-street parking is prohibited during designated times for anyone who does not have a general or specific winter overnight parking permit.

The City of Gatineau says the purpose of winter parking restrictions is to free up the streets for snow clearing, which is more efficient and safer when there are no obstacles on the streets.

The restrictions, which came into effect at midnight, will be in place until the end of March.

While in effect, on-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends. Parking permit holders are exempt, unless the city issues a full winter parking ban, which applies to everyone, including permit holders.

Residents can purchase a general winter overnight parking permit for $97.75 at municipal service centres and the Section du stationnement office, at 775 boulevard de la Carrière. The city also issues specific permits for select streets with restricted parking, which are only available at the Section du stationnement office.

More details about Gatineau's winter parking regulations are available on the city's website.