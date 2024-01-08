OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Overnight winter parking restrictions in effect in Gatineau

    (File) (File)

    Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau.

    This means that overnight on-street parking is prohibited during designated times for anyone who does not have a general or specific winter overnight parking permit.

    The City of Gatineau says the purpose of winter parking restrictions is to free up the streets for snow clearing, which is more efficient and safer when there are no obstacles on the streets.

    The restrictions, which came into effect at midnight, will be in place until the end of March.

    While in effect, on-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends. Parking permit holders are exempt, unless the city issues a full winter parking ban, which applies to everyone, including permit holders.

    Residents can purchase a general winter overnight parking permit for $97.75 at municipal service centres and the Section du stationnement office, at 775 boulevard de la Carrière. The city also issues specific permits for select streets with restricted parking, which are only available at the Section du stationnement office.

    More details about Gatineau's winter parking regulations are available on the city's website.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News