Here's OC Transpo's plan to keep service running in the storm

OC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.

The transportation agency announced on Tuesday its plan to tackle the winter storm that’s currently hitting Ottawa to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

“To support ongoing O-Train Line 1 operations, de-icing of the overhead catenary system is in place and will be monitored. Carbon strips have been installed on the pantographs of trains in the fleet in order to scrape ice from the overhead wires as they travel along the line,” Renee Amilcar, transportation services general manager, said in a message to city councillors.

OC Transpo adds crews will also keep monitoring track infrastructure overnight during this winter storm.

Meanwhile, transportation crews have been monitoring, plowing, and salting all properties as appropriate since the beginning of the storm Tuesday, and will continue overnight into Wednesday to assist ongoing bus operations.

Out of 6,000 bus stops across the city, seven stops are out of service, “because of steep hills or slopes that make traction during a storm difficult.”

The city of Ottawa said in October 2023 Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) started exploring the use of anti-icing chemicals to prevent a repeat of freezing rain-related shutdowns to the LRT.

Trains were halted for six days in early January and two days in April of last year because of ice buildup on the overhead wires that power the electric trains.

The freezing rain event in January was made worse when the trains that were sent to recover the first two stuck trains became stuck themselves. Staff said a moist fog rising from the Rideau River(opens in a new tab) because of warmer than average temperatures at the time contributed to ice buildup on the line between uOttawa and Hurdman stations.

OC Transpo asks people to allow plenty of time when planning to commute, use caution when boarding and exiting at bus stops or train stations, and to keep checking their website and social media accounts for service updates.