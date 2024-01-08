Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with snow changing to freezing rain overnight
A winter storm battering Ottawa with snow will shift to freezing rain overnight before temperatures rise above the freezing mark Wednesday.
Flakes started falling in downtown Ottawa just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, reducing visibility at times through the afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth, eastern Lanark County, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.
A snowfall warning has been issued for Westport, western Lanark County and the Tweed-South Frontenac area.
The weather agency is predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow in Ottawa, but parts of the Ottawa Valley could see 15 to 30 cm.
A warning was also issued for parts of western and central Quebec, where the storm could bring between 20 to 40 cm in the Outaouais region and the lower Laurentides.
"Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Snow will likely change to ice pellets or freezing rain tonight. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley.," the weather agency said.
"The amount of snow will depend on how quickly precipitation changes to ice pellets or freezing rain, although some locations may receive 10 to 20 cm of snow."
Heavy winds could also begin overnight, with easterly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
Senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News on Tuesday that snow will fall for approximately nine hours then freezing rain and ice pellets will come in for about five hours late this evening.
"This one has got some force behind it – it's just going to drive right through, bringing a complex mix of rain and snow and freezing rain, ice pellets – a real congealed mixture of everything above," he said.
Phillips says it is difficult to predict the amount of freezing rain or snow expected because temperatures will hover around the freezing mark all night.
"All that interaction around that 'sweet zone' makes it a real challenge to get the amount of precipitation and the type of precipitation right," he said.
Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada said.
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have already cancelled school buses ahead of the storm.
OC Transpo says to anticipate delays and to plan ahead to allow extra time for travelling.
Hydro Ottawa says the storm has the potential to cause power outages and tree damage. Crews will remain on stand-by as they monitor the weather conditions.
"Customers are encouraged to be prepared in case of extended power outages. Please ensure that electronics, such as cell phones and laptops, are fully charged ahead of the storm," Hydro Ottawa said in an email to residents on Tuesday.
Residents can visit the Outage Map for information on power outages.
The City of Ottawa has issued a daytime parking ban, which will be in effect beginning Wednesday (Jan. 10) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively.
Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau until the end of March to free up the streets for snow clearing. On-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekend.
Ottawa Police is reminding drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and to adjust their driving accordingly.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unsealing of documents related to decades of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls concludes
A final round of legal documents released Tuesday in a court case related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls was made up of testimony transcripts that were already largely public and dealt with allegations about misconduct by several rich and influential men whose names have been known for a decade or more.
DEVELOPING Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast as attacks in the country escalate
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the violence-plagued country had entered an 'internal armed conflict.'
Canada's immigration minister says there isn't a hard cap on temporary visa program for Palestinians
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Rebel News set to sue police, Freeland after journalist's arrest
Rebel News is threatening to sue the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested on Monday and reportedly later released without being charged.
Investigation into why a panel blew off a Boeing Max 9 jet focuses on missing bolts
The extended grounding of some Boeing 737 Max jetliners is adding to pressure on Boeing and the subcontractor that made the fuselage and installed a panel that blew out leaving a gaping hole in an Alaska Airlines plane last week.
Notorious 'Access Hollywood' tape to be shown at Trump's defamation trial damages phase next week
The notorious 2005 'Access Hollywood' video in which Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic speaking disparagingly about women over a decade before he became president can be shown to jurors deciding what he owes a columnist he sexually abused and then defamed, a judge ruled Tuesday, setting ground rules for a trial next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway
A proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.
-
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: police
A 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
Montreal
-
Snow hits Quebec on Tuesday; ice and rain to come
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
London
-
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin program
The City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
-
'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide
Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Owner of vacant home slapped with $100K of fines after multiple fires
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Two arrested, two still wanted for Stratford jewelry store robbery
Two men have been charged with a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store on Jan. 3.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
Calgary
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Four canine criminals get ride home in back of Calgary police car
Four furry felons were apprehended by police this week and took a ride home in a patrol car – but not before getting their mugshots taken.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
-
Poor visibility reported as snowstorm arrives in Saskatoon
Saskatoon saw the arrival of a blustery winter storm system moving through the province on Tuesday.
-
Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon
An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run new permanent emergency shelters in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
Crews focus on major roads as snow blankets Edmonton
Snow-clearing crews are focusing on major roadways on Tuesday after Edmonton experienced its first major snowfall this winter.
-
January cheers: 16 Edmonton breweries team up for new Wyrd Bier Adventure
From strange stouts to peculiar pilsners, beer lovers in the Edmonton area looking for unique flavours are in for a weird adventure.
Vancouver
-
Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver
Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won't be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.
-
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
New Westminster hockey dad identified as man killed in Coquihalla crash
The man killed in a head-on collision on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning has been identified as a Metro Vancouver father.
Regina
-
These are the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Sask. performer Mayson Sonntag taking over Calgary one 'step' at a time
Some Regina talent has made its way to Calgary as Mayson Sonntag is starring in Stage West's production of "Step by Step" – a show featuring the evolution of the world's greatest boy bands.
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.