What’s your home worth? Ottawa-area real estate now vs. five years ago
If five years ago, you made a move to the towns of Arnprior or Almonte, that would be described as a very good move.
Since 2017, home values have risen 219 per cent in Arnprior. In Almonte, the five-year price increase is 160 per cent.
A home purchase in Carp, on average, was $595,000 a half decade ago. Today, that home would fetch more than $1.1-million. That’s an 87 per cent increase.
“Normally we couldn’t sell the outlying areas,” says Marnie Bennett, owner of Bennett Property Shop Realty.
Bennett has been in the business for more than 40 years and describes the pricing increases across the region as unprecedented and mind-blowing.
“A lot of it is perpetuated by the millennials. They’ve saved more money during the pandemic,” she said. “The low interest rates and definitely the ability to work remotely is driving all of this.”
Bennett says people are looking at owning larger lots and more property. And she says COVID has had another influence.
“We’re seeing a lot of intergenerational home-buying too because people are now worried about long-term care facilities and aging in place.”
Bennett says the Ottawa market and pricing, even with the staggering increases, are still attracting many Toronto buyers.
“If you look at the Toronto market, we’re getting a lot of Toronto buyers. The average price in Toronto right now is $1.8 million. $837,000 is the average price of a home in Ottawa. That’s a $1-million difference.”
In 2017 the average price of a home in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood was $515,000. In 2022 that same house sold for an average of $983,662, a 91 per cent increase.
Travel east to the Orleans and Cumberland area and your five year increase in value is about 110 per cent.
Farther east in Hawkesbury, Ont., there was a 40 per cent increase in home values from February 2021 to this year.
Throughout this region there has been historically low inventory on the market. Bennett sees some hope of that changing.
“The number of new listings in February is 1,762, offering a glimmer of hope for buyers. Listings are up 12 per cent, year-over-year since February 2021.”
You may need to sit down when you read that 21 per cent of all residential homes sold in Ottawa are more than a million dollars.
If that makes first time buyers feel they have been totally priced out, Bennett says they shouldn’t be discouraged.
“Interest rates are still very low. We’re saying to people who may be baby boomers—‘Hey this may be time to cash out, maybe you have a cottage that you want to winterize or maybe some people are moving back, I don’t know, to the Maritimes.’ We are seeing that going on.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Suspect in killing of Muslim family in London, Ont., may have accessed neo-Nazi site on dark web: documents
New court documents revealed to media that the 20-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., had what appeared to be 'hate related material' on a device and may have consumed white supremacist content on the dark web.
CTV NEWS IN FINLAND | Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine are leaving through Finland
Thousands of Russians have been fleeing the country through trains to Finland, some avoiding sanctions and others escaping police crackdown against those who oppose the war in Ukraine.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
Anti-war protester interrupts Russian state TV with 'NO WAR' sign
An anti-war protester interrupted a live broadcast on one of Russia's major state television channels to display a sign urging viewers not to believe propaganda in favour of the invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian volunteer fighter injured in missile attack in Ukraine
A Canadian man was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on the weekend, says the head of an organization now helping the volunteer fighter get back home.
1958-2022 | Scott Hall, pro wrestling's 'Bad Guy' and leader of NWO, dies at 63
Scott Hall, professional wrestling’s 'Bad Guy' who revolutionized the industry as a founding member of the New World Order faction, has died. He was 63.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union revealed it has been investigating the now former president since late January.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
'Never say never': N.B.’s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
Toronto
-
Suspect in killing of Muslim family in London, Ont., may have accessed neo-Nazi site on dark web: documents
New court documents revealed to media that the 20-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., had what appeared to be "hate related material" on a device and may have consumed white supremacist content on the dark web.
-
Family of student killed in Highway 401 crash say they learned of his death on Instagram
A man who was a beacon of pride for his small village in India is among five people killed in a horrifying crash on Highway 401 this weekend.
-
Why this grocery store sales tactic doesn't work for all shoppers
Have you noticed this grocery store sales tactic? It's been frustrating some shoppers.
Montreal
-
Jean Charest, Conservative leadership candidate and former Quebec premier, tests positive for COVID-19
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron to retire early
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron is announcing his retirement ahead of schedule, a source has confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
'I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world,' said Louis Sansfacon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury looking to recruit more volunteer firefighters
Fire services in Greater Sudbury are looking to hire more volunteer firefighters as soon as possible.
-
Capreol Curling Club faces financial obstacles as it welcomes back curlers
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many organizations are preparing for a return to normal. But the Capreol Curling Club is facing financial obstacles made worse by the pandemic.
-
Ontario NDP leader delivers northern physician recruitment plan in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath visited Sault Ste. Marie on Monday to introduce the NDP's plan to increase physician, doctor and nurse recruitment in northern Ontario.
London
-
#ExtinguishersForCindy campaign to receive 1,000 Fire Extinguishers from London, Ont. company
Ten more seconds, is all they believe they needed.
-
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Winnipeg
-
'This is a first for us': Winnipeg car-sharing service hit by gas theft
A car-sharing business in Winnipeg says it too has had fuel stolen from one of its fleet vehicles in what police say is a potentially deadly method of gas theft.
-
Team Jennifer Jones breaking up after end of season
Team Jennifer Jones has announced it will be breaking up after the end of the season.
-
Manitoba man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to 1980s
Winnipeg police have one man in custody in connection to three sexual assaults on children dating back to the 1980s.
Kitchener
-
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
The community of Mitchell is rallying around searchers and the family of a 10-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago in Whirl Creek.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
-
Fences go up along Ezra Avenue ahead of potential St. Patrick's Day street party
Waterloo is preparing for the potential return of a large unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick's Day.
Calgary
-
'We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger': War in Ukraine threatens global food supplies
The United Nations Secretary General issued a stark warning Monday that the war in Ukraine is putting pressure on the world's food supplies and could lead to further conflicts around the world.
-
Woman killed after boulder fell on her Jeep on B.C. highway remembered as 'exceptional human being'
A woman who died after a boulder fell on her Jeep while she was travelling on a B.C. highway is being remembered in an obituary as an "exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew.”
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
-
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
-
As Sask. begins to warm, here's how to prepare for the spring melt
Saskatchewan should soon finally begin to thaw, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang said.
Edmonton
-
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
-
Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park
The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.
-
'No hidden agenda': Council probes regional transit commission, concerns about privatization ahead of 2023 launch
City councillors are looking for more information from the commission guiding regional transit collaboration in the Edmonton area as it plans one transit system.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver church expands daycare program to prepare for Ukrainian families
A church in Metro Vancouver is expanding its daycare program in preparation for families arriving from Ukraine.
-
Why are so many British Columbians still wearing masks indoors?
B.C.’s indoor mask mandate was lifted on Friday. But at movie theatres, malls and grocery stores across the province, many people are still choosing to wear face coverings.
-
Stabbing suspect sought after pub brawl in Kamloops sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect after a pub brawl sent three people to hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.
Regina
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
-
Property Management Company frustrated with province’s commitment to affordable housing projects
Affordable housing developer Jenn Denouden says the provincial government is proving difficult to work with, as her projects are not getting approved for funding.