What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa

Thousands will gather in downtown Ottawa on Friday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial.

There will also be ceremonies held in other areas of the city, including Beechwood Cemetery.

CTV News will have full coverage of the downtown ceremony.

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Remembrance Day Friday in Ottawa.

Retail

Most retail businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.

That includes major malls, clothing stores, and beer and liquor stores.

Exemptions include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, which are allowed to remain open. Visit this page for a full list of exemptions.

Garbage collection

Garbage, recycling and green bin will take place as usual on Friday. The Trail Waste Facility will be open.

Transit and parking

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms can ride OC Transpo for free from Nov. 5 until Nov. 11.

Bus service will run on a regular Friday strategy. There will be some OC Transpo detours due to the Remembrance Day ceremony downtown. Visit OC Transpo's website to plan your route.

Para Transpo will also run on a regular service. STO buses are operating on a reduced weekday service.

All usual city parking rules apply. Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have a veteran's licence plate on their vehicles can park for free at city hall between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Recreation

City of Ottawa pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centre will operate on regular schedules.

City services

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 pm.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

All municipal child care centres will be closed

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed.

Museums

The Canadian War Museum is open with free admission all day on Friday. The Canadian Museum of History will also have free admission.

The Canadian Musuems of Science and Technology, Nature, Aviation and Space will all be open with regular hours.

The National Gallery of Canada will open at noon on Friday.

Library