What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For a list of schedule changes for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, click here.
Panda Game
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens meet in the annual Panda Game on Sunday at TD Place.
Kick off is 12 p.m.
The Gee-Gees have won four straight Panda Games, including 37-7 in 2022.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/2023-panda-game/.
Ottawa Fall Home Show
Shop for home-related products and services this weekend at the Ottawa Fall Home Show at the EY Centre.
Two-hundreds booths will be on display to explore.
Presenters include Michael Holmes Jr., Sherry Holmes, Adam Weir, Chris Palmer, Emma Terrell and Ryan Branton.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawafallhomeshow.com/.
Metcalfe Fair
Celebrate the 167th anniversary of the Metcalfe Fair this weekend in Metcalfe.
The fair includes a midway, homecrafts, agricultural hall, demolition derby, entertainment and more.
For more information, visit https://metcalfefair.com/schedule-of-events/.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators continue NHL pre-season action at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. on Friday.
For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's kick off the new Ontario Hockey League season Friday night.
The 67's host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Ottawa Senators Fan Fest
Celebrate the start of the new NHL season with Ottawa Senators Fan Fest on Saturday.
The day of activities includes watching open practice, a kids press conference, autograph sessions, inflatables, live DJ and more.
Tickets are free. To acquire your ticket, visit https://www.ticketmaster.ca/fan-fest-2023-ottawa-ontario-09-30-2023/event/31005F1784380FE6.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Kick off is 4 p.m.
The Redblacks will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a performance by First Nations, Inuit and Metis performers and live music by Highway Sunrise.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/game-day-sept-30-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation/.
The Queen In Me
The NAC English Theatre presents the Queen In Me until Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33677.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday – Wolf Castle on the NAC Fourth Stage
- Friday and Saturday - NAC French Theatre presents L'ombre
- Saturday – Beaded Orange Shirt
- Sunday – Seong-Jin Cho in Recital
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
The Supine Cobbler
The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents The Supine Cobbler until Oct. 8.
"A contemporary clinical abortion in the spirit of a Western," says the GCTC website.
For tickets, visit https://www.gctc.ca/2324-season.
The Wiggles
The Wiggles visit the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Saturday.
The "Ready, Steady, Wiggle!" Tour is a high-energy celebration of music, dancing and endless fun.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/wiggles.
Whisky Ottawa
Whisky Ottawa is Saturday at the Shaw Centre.
There's more whiskies under one roof than ever seen in Ottawa.
For tickets and information, visit https://whiskyottawa.ca/.
Ottawa Gluten Free Show
Discover the world of delicious gluten-free products and services this weekend at the Ottawa Gluten Free Show.
The show is at the EY Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://glutenfreeshow.ca/.
Butterfly Show at Carleton University
Carleton University hosts its 24th annual Biology Butterfly Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Nesbitt Biology Building.
For more information, visit https://carleton.ca/biology/annual-butterfly-show/.
Orleans Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday at Orleans Brewing Co.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/5th-edition-orleans-oktoberfest-tickets-703459294687.
Ottawa's Toy and Collectible Sale
Ottawa's Toy and Collectible Sale is a two-day sale with 120 booths of toys, artisans, video games, trading cards and more.
The sale is at the Nepean Sportsplex on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/658793989443836.
CIBC Run for the Cure
We all have a reason to run on Sunday in the CIBC Run for the Cure.
The event supports the Canadian Cancer Society and all Canadians impacted by breast cancer.
Ottawa's run is at the National Research Council of Canada on Montreal Road, beginning at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RunfortheCure/RFTC_NW_even_?fr_id=29199&pg=entry.
Joanne McNally
Joanne McNally brings the Prosecco Express to the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Sunday.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/joanne-mcnally.
Swimming
It's the final weekend to go for a swim at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River.
The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.
Pumpkins after Dark
Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.
See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.
For more information, click here.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The 32nd season of the Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
Joe Boo Evil Events
A spine-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you this Halloween season at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.
Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.
For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. hosts Acres of Terror this Halloween season.
Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Oct. 29.
Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno
Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the historic village.
For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kingston ComiCon
Kingston ComiCon is Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion branch on Montreal Street.
Vendors will be selling comic books, toys, video games, sports cards and pretty much anything geeky cool.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kingston-comicon-october-1st-2023-comic-con-tickets-518053621327?aff=erelexpmlt.
The Wiggles
The Wiggles bring the "Ready, Steady, Wiggle Tour' to the Cornwall Civic Complex and Convention Centre on Friday.
Sing, dance and wiggle your way through an unforgettable musical extravaganza.
For tickets, visit https://tproontario.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/TheWiggles.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs kick off the new OHL season Friday night at the Leon's Centre.
The Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Sherbrooke on Sunday at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Puck drop is 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
University athletics
The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts its Fall Invitational this weekend at the Ravens Nest. The Ravens host Brockville, UQAM and Concordia this weekend.
The Queen's Gaels women's volleyball team hosts its Invitational Tournament this weekend in the main gym. Acadia, McGill and TMU are in Kingston for the tournament.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Western University Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts RMC Friday night at TAAG Park. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts RMC Saturday afternoon at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Queen's men's rugby team hosts Guelph on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at Nixon Field.
