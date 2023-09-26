What's open and closed in Ottawa on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 is the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
The day is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada's residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.
The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.
Since the holiday falls on a Saturday, the statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, Oct. 2.
Here is a look at what will be open and closed on the weekend and on the holiday Monday.
SCHOOLS
Schools will be open Monday.
CANADA POST
There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.
BANKS
Banks will be closed on Monday.
MALLS & GROCERY STORES
Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours on Monday.
TRANSIT
There are no changes to scheduled service on Saturday, Sept. 30 or Monday, Oct. 2.
OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open regular business hours throughout the weekend, including Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
OC Transpo's Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open regular business hours on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres remain closed.
The OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2.
Para Transpo
Para Transpo service will operate regular service on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2.
Regular bookings for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2 will not be automatically cancelled.
Customers can book trips for Saturday, Sept. 30 starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, and for Monday, Oct. 2 starting on Sunday, Oct. 1 by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.
The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trip information and cancellation phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. both days. Customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
Client Service Centres
The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
All services at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.
The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling or garbage collection.
Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.
The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parking
All City parking regulations apply.
Recreation and cultural services
Indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open, with some operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility's pages on ottawa.ca for schedule changes.
Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. We recommend you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.
Ottawa Public Health
The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.
ental clinics will be closed.
The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
Municipal child care services
All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2.
Library Services
Seven Ottawa Public Library branches will be open on Saturday, Sept. 30 to provide an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about the history and impact of residential schools on Indigenous people and communities. The following OPL branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a family Storywalk®, film screenings, displays and access to material and resources to support truth and reconciliation:
Beaverbrook, 2500 Campeau
Cumberland, 1599 Tenth Line
Greenboro, 363 Lorry Greenberg
Nepean Centrepointe, 101 Centrepointe
Main, 120 Metcalfe
Ruth E Dickinson, 100 Malvern
St Laurent, 515 Côté
InfoService 613 580-2940
More details are available on the Ottawa Public Library website.
MUSEUMS
Most museums in the national capital region will be open on the weekend and the holiday Monday, but the Canada Aviation and Space Museum is temporarily closed until Oct. 6. Some services will still be offered.
