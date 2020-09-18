OTTAWA -- It's the final weekend of summer in Ottawa.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what's happening in the region this weekend.

Big Wreck at Wesley Clover Parks

Big Wreck takes the stage Friday night at the Budweiser Zero Drive In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks.

Tickets are on sale at www.thedriveinottawa.ca

The Sheepdogs at Wesley Clover Parks

Canadian rock and roll band The Sheepdogs take over the Budweiser Zero Drive In Concert Series stage at Wesley Clover Parks Saturday night.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Brett Kissel Drive-In Concert Style

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel performs three Drive-In Style concerts Saturday night at the Richmond Fairgrounds.

The concerts are scheduled for 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.richmondfair.ca or call 613-838-3420

The Chef's Table at the National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre, the RBC Bluesfest organization and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls have teamed up to offer the "Chef's Table at the National Arts Centre."

Tickets for the event sold out immediately, but you will still be able to hear the musical performances taking place from a boat/stage along the Rideau Canal.

The event will run Sept. 18 and 19, and Sept. 25 and 26.

Asinabka Festival celebrates the best in Indigenous films

The Asinabka Festival is an annual Indigenous film and media arts festival that allows independent artists – national, international, Indigenous, non-Indigenous – to share, present, and disseminate their work.

The festival runs until Sunday, and is available online.

Visit www.asinabkafestival.org

Physically Distanced Zumba at TD Place

Grab your sneakers, a water bottle and your best pal and join Zumba at TD Place.

ZIN Shane Scatliffe teaches her famous one-hour Zumba class on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.tdplace.ca

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Apple Orchard season

Cannamore Orchard is open for Fall, every weekend until Thanksgiving.

Family Activity Weekends are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy covered wagon rides, cow-train rides, hedge mazes and apple picking.

Billings Estate National Historic Site

Registration is now open for the guided tour of Settler's Cemetery at The Billings Estate National Historic Site.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Visit www.ottawa.ca/billingsestate

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Biking, running and walking

The National Capital Commission is opening the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and the Queensway Elizabeth Driveway to cyclists, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers this weekend.

The following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m