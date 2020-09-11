OTTAWA -- Here's a look at events and activities for families in the Ottawa area this weekend.

Deadmau5 at the Drive-in

Canadian DJ Deadmau5 is dropping by the Wesley Clover Parks drive-in for shows Friday and Saturday night. The shows are sold out, but some tickets may still be available on the secondary market. Details here.

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks

The Drive-In at Wesley Clover Parks has two movies showing on Sunday.

First, Big Hero 6 is showing at 6 p.m.

Then, the latest in the 'Sunday Scaries' series: Sinister is showing at 9:30 p.m.

Doors open an hour before each film. For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca.

Not Your Mother's Virtual Market

If you're missing in-persoin markets and want to support local artisans, there's a virtual market happening this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., with each vendor getting his or her own time slot. Visit the Facebook event page for all the details.

Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm invites you to check out the GIANT Jumbo Jumpers, the Splashpad and other activities this summer.

Visit www.saundersfarm.com.

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Cruising the water