Advertisement
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 11-13
The ‘Ottawa’ sign in the ByWard Market, pictured on Sunday, Nov. 17, is coming down on Monday.
OTTAWA -- Here's a look at events and activities for families in the Ottawa area this weekend.
Deadmau5 at the Drive-in
Canadian DJ Deadmau5 is dropping by the Wesley Clover Parks drive-in for shows Friday and Saturday night. The shows are sold out, but some tickets may still be available on the secondary market. Details here.
The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks
The Drive-In at Wesley Clover Parks has two movies showing on Sunday.
First, Big Hero 6 is showing at 6 p.m.
Then, the latest in the 'Sunday Scaries' series: Sinister is showing at 9:30 p.m.
Doors open an hour before each film. For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca.
Not Your Mother's Virtual Market
If you're missing in-persoin markets and want to support local artisans, there's a virtual market happening this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., with each vendor getting his or her own time slot. Visit the Facebook event page for all the details.
Saunders Farm
Saunders Farm invites you to check out the GIANT Jumbo Jumpers, the Splashpad and other activities this summer.
Visit www.saundersfarm.com.
Ottawa Farmers Markets
- The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays
- The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays
- The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.
Cruising the water
- Paul's Boat Line offers a 90 minute cruise along the Ottawa River.
- Rideau Canal Cruise: Enjoy a 90 minute cruise to discover the Rideau Canal, from the Ottawa River to Dow's Lake.
- Ottawa City Rafting is open along the Ottawa River in Ottawa. Depart from Britannia Beach and enjoy a trip on the Ottawa River to the Canadian War Museum.
- OWL Rafting in Foresters Falls is also open for the summer. Enjoy rafting, camping, a sandy beach and more.
- Rafting Momentum in Bryson, Quebec is open for the summer.
- Wilderness Tours Adventure Resort is open. Enjoy rafting, kayaking and bungee. Wilderness Tours is located in Foresters Falls, west of Ottawa.