OTTAWA -- It's Halloween and we gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Don't forget, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Turn the clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

Celebrate Halloween with a ghost tour in Ottawa and Kingston.

The Haunted Walk's Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

The Haunted Walk is also hosting virutal Haunted Campfires. Attendance is $10 per family.

FrightFest and Pumpkin Season at Saunders Farm

The Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.

During the day, enjoy the mazes, jumbo jumpers, a hayride and pumpkins.

At night, hop in your vehicle for the FrightFest COVID-19 edition drive-thru experience between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Saunders Farm is also hosting campfire nights.

For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com

Haunted Drive at Wesley Clover Parks

It's the final weekend for a haunted drive through "Deadwood" at Wesley Clover Parks.

Deadwood continues nightly at the Wesley Clover Parks campgrounds until Oct. 31.

Attendance is limited to those over the age of 13

For more information, visit deadwoodottawa.ca

The Drive In

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing two movies this weekend.

Friday: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Saturday: Halloween (1978)

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Pumpkinferno

Pumpkinferno is now sold out for the year.

More than 7,000 handcrafted glowing pumpkins are on display at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com

Fort Fright Terror

Fort Fright is sold out for the season at Fort Henry in Kingston.

For more information, visit fortfright.com

The Festival of Small Halls

It's the final weekend of the Festival of Small Halls in eastern Ontario.

This weekend, the Festival of Small Halls is at St. John's United Church in Brockville, featuring:

Oct. 30: Hannah Georgas with opener Theo Tams

Oct. 31 – Wild Rivers

For more information, visit www.thefestivalofsmallhalls.com

Marvest

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site

The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.

The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.

The cost is $15.25 per person.

For more information, call 613-580-2088.

The Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum

Have a hauntingly good time with a ghost walk at the Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum.

Tour guides share local mysterious tales, legends and ghostly sightings at the museum.

For tickets, visit https://ghostwalkssf.eventbrite.ca

Pumpkin season in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Abby Hill Farms - www.abbyhillfarms.com

Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com

Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com

Fallowfield Tree Farm - www.ottawatreefarm.com

Ferne l'Artisan (Pick-your-own pumpkins, pre-picked apples and mini-donuts available) – www.fermelartisan.ca

Millers' Farm, Market & Garden Centre– https://www.millersfarmandmarket.ca/

Ouimet Farms - ouimetfarms.com

Proulx Farm - proulxfarm.com

Saunders Farm - saundersfarm.com

The Log Farm

The Log Farm on Cedarview Road has fabulous fun for the whole family.

Visit www.thelogfarm.com for details.

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Chrysler presents "Acres of Terror."

Checkout activities for all ages, including a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and a Maze.

For more information, visit www.cannamoreorchard.com

Pumpkin Festival at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.

Visit proulxfarm.com for details

Ouimet Farms Adventure

Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

Rag & Bone Puppet Theatre

Rag & Bone Puppet Theatre presents "Strange Snippets of Halloween."

Don't miss the virtual Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ragandbone.ca

Hidden Worlds: Under the Microscope

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Under the Microscope (Halloween edition)

Show times on Saturday are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/hidden-worlds-under-the-microscope-halloween-edition

A Virtual Halloween

Celebrate a virtual Halloween this year with the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum.

The museum has fun and spooky recipes and family activities available on its website.

Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/virtual-halloween

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

The Canadian Museum of Nature invites you to take part in the Spooky Museum Scavenger Hunt.

Use the scavenger hunt game sheet to discover some of the creatures hiding in the museum galleries.

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is closed this weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the Outaouais.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Farmers Markets