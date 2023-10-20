What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Just a reminder, a section of Highway 417 is closed in central Ottawa this weekend for construction.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 1 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.
Friday night, the 67's host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds visit Ottawa at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Fall Rhapsody
Enjoy the fall colours at NCC parks and natural spaces across the national capital region.
Popular sites include Pink Lake and the Mer Bleue Bog.
It's the final weekend for the NCC's free shuttle bus service from downtown Ottawa to Gatineau Park. It's also the last weekend that the Gatineau Park parkways are open to vehicles.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/free-ncc-shuttle-during-fall-rhapsody.
National Women's Show
The Ottawa Women's Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.
Experience the fashion, food and fun all weekend.
Show highlights include Beauty Bar – free makeovers, Marc Jade, the Queens of Drag, Runway Shows by Canada Fashion Network, musical performance by Raphaela Nehme, Almyr Jules, The Glam Lounge – free hair styling, the travel and experience zone and the health and wellness zone.
For more information, visit https://nationalwomenshow.com/ottawa-visitor/.
Ottawa Ski, Snowboard and Travel Show
Get ready for the upcoming season at the Ottawa Ski, Snowboard and Travel Show this weekend at the EY Centre.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/ottawa-ski-snowboard-travel-show/.
Signatures Handmade Market
Shop at a uniquely Canadian handmade indoor marketplace this weekend at Lansdowne.
The Signatures Handmade Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Aberdeen Pavilion, featuring the works of independent artists, artisans, makers and designers.
For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/signatures-ottawa/.
Ottawa Fire Truck Pull
Teams of 10 will demonstrate that they have the fortitude to pull a fire truck on Saturday during the Ottawa Fire Truck Pull at Lansdowne.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawafiretruckpull.com/.
The Festival of Small Halls
Enjoy big music in little places across eastern Ontario this weekend during the Festival of Small Halls.
Friday's lineup includes Ben Caplan at the Delta Old Town Hall, Spoons at the St. John's United Church in Brockville and Quote the Raven at Tatlock Community Hall.
On Saturday, see The Arrogant Worms at Spencerville United Church and the Spoons at Winchester United Church.
For tickets and full lineup information, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.
The Jungle Book reimagined
NAC Dance presents Akram Khan Company – the Jungle Book reimagined.
"Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined is a new work based on Rudyard Kipling’s beloved story and set against the backdrop of humankind’s profound threat to nature," says the NAC website.
See the Jungle Book reimagined on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33696.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Saturday – Sue Foley
- Saturday – Elizabeth Shepherd
- Sunday – Raffi
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
The Bronson Centre
Checkout the following events at the Bronson Centre this weekend:
- Friday: Elijah Woods
- Saturday: Tea Party and I Mother Earth
- Sunday: G.B.H.
Yes I Can – the Michelle Obama Musical
See the Michelle Obama Musical at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until Oct. 28.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/yes-i-can-michelle-obama-musical.
Le Bodyguard – the Musical
It's the final weekend to see Le Bodyguard – the Musical at the Theatre du Casino Lac Leamy.
The Bodyguard tells the story of a former Secret Service agent turned elite bodyguard, who is hired to unwillingly protect the superstar Rachel Marron from an anonymous stalker.
For tickets, visit https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/le-bodyguard-la-comedie-musicale.
Phantom of the Opera live concert
Ottawa's premier chamber choir, Seventeen Voyces, presents the Phantom of the Opera live concert on Friday and Saturday night.
See the show at St. Matthew's Anglican Church on Glebe Avenue.
For more information, visit https://www.seventeenvoyces.ca/concerts/.
Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival
Canada's finest fiddlers and accompanists are showcased at the Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival this weekend.
It's a weekend of concerts, workshops, dancing and more, featuring The Kane Sisters, The Fretless, Shelly Campbell and Allan Dewar, and more.
For more information, visit https://www.gatineauhillsfiddlefest.ca/EN.
Sawmill Haunt
Saunders Farm's Sawmill Haunt returns to Lansdowne this Halloween season.
"The Sawmill" features the largest, longest, most terrifying walking experience produced by Saunders Farm.
It's open for 13 nights until Oct. 31, with 1,400 tickets available a night.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/sawmill-at-lansdowne/.
Pumpkins after Dark
Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.
See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.
For more information, click here.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The 32nd season of the Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
Joe Boo Evil Events
A spike-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.
Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.
For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. hosts Acres of Terror this Halloween season.
Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Oct. 29.
Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno
Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the historic village.
For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Fright is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.
The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
The Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market is open on Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair
The Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair runs all weekend at the Travelodge Hotel, Kingston LaSalle.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingston-psychic-crystal-fair-tickets-688475577987?aff=erelexpmlt.
Paranormal investigations at the SDG Jail
The Haunted Walk hosts a paranormal investigation at the historic SDG Jail in Cornwall on Friday and Saturday night.
Venture inside the jail to see what you can discover.
For more information, https://hauntedwalk.com/experience/paranormal-investigation-at-the-historic-sdg-jail/?fbclid=IwAR1lpi11N247LKADfoa_wIpiM9pCOUl_zneARCMhavN_8vHZhHTMeK39imI.
Seaway Valley Wrestling
Seaway Valley Wrestling presents The Awakening Saturday night at the Agora Centre.
Matches will feature fan favourites Big Daddy D Roy, Isaiah Cross, Reverso, Magnum McLaren and more.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/seaway-valley-wrestling-the-awakening/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques are home twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.
On Friday, the Olympiques host Sherbrooke at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Olympiques face Blainville-Boisbriand at 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Friday night at the Leon's Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
University athletics
The Queen's Gaels host Windsor in women's basketball action Friday afternoon. Game time is 4 p.m. in the Main Gym at Queen's.
The Carleton Ravens host the Saint Mary's Huskies in women's basketball action Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
The Queen's Gaels host Brock in men's basketball action. Game time is 6 p.m. Friday in the Main Gym.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Concordia in men's basketball action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Laurier Golden Hawkes in men's hockey action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Waterloo Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels women's rugby team hosts Western Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Nixon Field.
The Queen's women's hockey team hosts Waterloo Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees travel to Kingston to face the Queen's Gaels in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.
The Carleton Ravens host Guelph in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Laval on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Queen's women's basketball team hosts Cape Breton on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. in the Main Gym.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Waterloo on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.
The Ravens host Laurentian in women's basketball action on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
The Queen's men's basketball team hosts Victoria on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m. in the Main Gym.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's basketball team hosts Saint Mary's on Saturday. Game time is 5 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The Carleton Ravens face the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in women's hockey action on Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Laurier Saturday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's women's hockey team hosts Laurier on Saturday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Queen's women's basketball team hosts UQAM on Sunday. Game time is 2 p.m. in the Main Gym.
The Queen's men's basketball team hosts UQAM on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. in the Main Gym.
NEW THIS MORNING
