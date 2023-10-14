16 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween season.

Pumpkins after Dark

See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a Halloween experience with Pumpkins After Dark.

Explore the magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end.

Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Pumpkin Days at Saunders Farm

Fall Pumpkin Days are underway at Saunders Farm.

Checkout the world-famous mazes and playgrounds, jumbo jumpers, play structures, enjoy a wagon ride, zoom in on the zipline and get your game on with games.

"It's a spook-tacular experience for the whole family."

Saunders Farm's Fall Pumpkin Days are open Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Oct. 31.

For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

Frightfest at Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm presents Frightfest, with multiple haunts, street theatre, delicious food and more.

"It is sure to thrill!"

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.

Frightfest is open Friday and Saturday nights until Oct. 30, and nightly Oct. 22 to 31.

For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

The Sawmill Haunt at Lansdowne

The Sawmill returns to Lansdowne this Halloween season.

Saunders Farm says The Sawmill, located on the south court outside Aberdeen Pavilion, is the largest, longest, most terrifying walking experience it produces during the Haunting Season.

"In 2008, the City of Ottawa began demolition of the south-side Grandstand at Lansdowne Park. After the dust settled, workers were astounded to discover a hidden world under the debris. A team was called in to investigate. They excavated an untarnished lumber site from more than a century prior," Saunders Farm says.

"Then they made a disturbing discovery… a lost colony of mill workers from early Bytown days who have not had outside contact for more than a century."

The Sawmill is open for 13 nights until Oct. 31, with 1,400 tickets available a night.

For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/sawmill-at-lansdowne/.

Joe Boo Evil Events

A spike-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata this Halloween season.

Five haunts, four escape rooms, an evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.

"Prepare to face your deepest fears as you encounter blood-curdling creatures, disturbing scenes, and heart-pounding surprises, making it an unforgettable haunted attraction for thrill seekers and horror enthusiasts alike."

For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive, but will you survive?

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the side laboratory and front barn this Halloween at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.

Skreamers is open Friday and Saturday nights until Saturday Oct. 28

For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.

Acres of Terror

The 31st year of Acres of Terror is underway at Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont.

Billed as eastern Ontario's most terrifying Halloween attraction, activities include the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and a Fog Maze.

Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

Pumpkin Fest

The 29th annual Pumpkin Fest is underway until Oct. 29 at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm in Cumberland.

The farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground, with face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more. You can also visit the petting farm and enjoy a wagon ride through the mysterious forest.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

The Log Farm

The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Halloween fun on the farm.

Checkout the corn maze, wagon rides, scarecrows and pumpkins.

"During your visit you will find some fun hay play structures to climb and explore around the farm," the Log Farm says.

"Make sure to take a walk in the woods down Scarecrow Lane. You will have fun spotting all the silly scarecrows along the way. Don’t worry, everyone is friendly."

Before you leave, visit the pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

Pumpkinferno

Take a stroll through thousands of lit pumpkins this Halloween at Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the historic village.

For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Fright is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.

The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.

Fort Henry's annual Fort Fright event in Kingston, Ont. runs straight through Halloween night. (Kimberley Johnson)

Ottawa and area Ghost Tours

The Haunted Walk hosts ghost tours and paranormal adventures in Ottawa and Kingston this Halloween season.

Ottawa tours include the Haunted Museum Tour, Tales from the Mausoleum at Beechwood Cemetery, the Investigation at the Mill of Kintail, the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and the Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour.

In Gatineau, check out the Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate Walking Tour.

For more information on Haunted Walk tours in Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and eastern Ontario, visit https://hauntedwalk.com/.

Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours

The Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours is a tour down the archives of legends and lores.

Every Friday and Saturday, spend an evening of the fifth season with Stittsville Haunted Heritage Tours, as the tour creators resurrecting the stories of Stittsville's past.

For more information, visit https://hauntedheritagetours.ca/home.

Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum

The Smiths Falls Heritage House presents the Haunted Heritage House.

"Are you prepared to go through our 1860's home…at night? If you dare to enter our museum after hours, just us on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 for the Haunted Heritage House," says the website.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/haunted-heritage-house-tickets-553798334727.

Watson's Mill

Watson's Mill in Manotick hosts Haunt Nights nightly between Oct. 19 and 21.

Watson's Mill turns into a spooky three-level haunted house.

For more information, visit https://watsonsmill.com/events/.

Perth Ghost Walk

The Perth Ghost Walk is Oct. 26, 27 and 28.

Historian Susan Code McDougall will take you through some of the eerie tales in Perth's past and outline the buildings where ghost sightings have been reported.

For more information, visit https://perthtourism.ticketsplease.ca/perth-ghost-walk/.