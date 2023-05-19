What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Victoria Day fireworks
- Kingston's Spring into Summer event includes fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks will be at Lake Ontario Park.
- Cardinal/Ottawa South KOA Holiday event – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Rideau Carleton Casino on Albion Road – Scheduled to start Monday between dusk and 10 p.m.
Canadian Tulip Festival
The Canadian Tulip Festival runs all weekend at Commissioners Park.
Events at the tulip festival include the Tulip Boutique, Tulip Markets, Movies in the Park, Tulips at Night and a Sound and Lights Show every night at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/festival-information/.
Ottawa Redblacks Fan Fest
The Ottawa Redblacks kick off the 2023 CFL season with Fan Fest on Saturday at TD Place.
Bring the family and friends to TD Place for a day of football fun for all ages.
Redblacks Fan Fest runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
RCMP Sunset Ceremonies
The RCMP Musical Ride presents the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday night.
The RCMP is marking 150 years of service to the public and security of the country on May 23, and invites you to mark the major milestone with the Musical Ride.
The Sunset Ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. at the RCMP Rockcliffe Stables on Sandridge Road.
For more information, visit https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/corporate-organisation/musical-ride-carrousel/canadian-sunset-ceremonies-ceremonies-crepuscule-canadien-eng.htm.
Taste Ottawa
Renew your love for unique restaurant experiences at Taste Ottawa.
It's a city-wide culinary experience featuring some of the city's finest restaurants.
Taste Ottawa runs until Saturday. For a list of restaurants, visit https://tasteottawa.com/taste-ottawa-event/.
Holst's the Planets
See Holst's the Planets with the NAC Orchestra Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31878.
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer
The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents the Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer.
The Belfry Theatre and Savage Society production of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer will be at the National Arts Centre until May 27.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30732.
Alexandra Streliski
See Montreal-based pianist Alexandra Streliski at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
Billboard calls Streliski, "one of the foremost new stars in modern classical."
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33623.
The Ottawa Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament
Wheelchair Basketball Canada hosts the Ottawa Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend at Carleton University.
The five-day tournament sees Canada's senior men's national team face top wheelchair basketball athletes from the United States and the Netherlands.
For more information, visit https://www.wheelchairbasketball.ca/event/2023-ottawa-invitational/.
Ottawa Dressage Festival
The Ottawa Dressage Festival runs until Sunday at Wesley Clover Parks.
For more information, visit https://nationalcapitaldressage.ca/en/.
Barrhaven Ribfest and Poutine
Celebrate the long weekend with ribs and poutine at the Barrhaven Ribfest and Poutine at Clarke Fields Park.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/barrhavenribfest.
Sweetly Affordable Art Fair
The Sweetly Affordable Art Fair is set for Saturday and Sunday at Wesley Clover Parks.
The fair is an exhibition offering a wide selection of affordable art and artisanal items for visitors to choose from.
Twelve Angry Jurors
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Twelve Angry Jurors until Saturday.
For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
613flea
613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Check out the ever-changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Can Games
Can Games is the annual gaming convention in the heart of Ottawa.
Enjoy three days of gaming at the Rideau Curling Club this weekend.
For more information, visit http://cangames.ca/.
NCC Weekend Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Victoria Day
- Canadian Museum of Historyopen Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Victoria Day
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Victoria Day
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Under the Canopy
The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.
Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.
The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Upper Canada Village
The Upper Canada Village is hosting Queen Victoria Birthday Celebrations on Sunday.
Lace up for the 1860s athletic games, watch the Village's Queen in action, enjoy a piece of birthday cake and more.
For more information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/queen-victoria-birthday-celebrations/.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Travelling Bricks
A new attraction built by tiny bricks opens this weekend in Brockville.
Travelling Bricks is an exhibition made of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.
The Travelling Bricks Exhibition features 60 displays at the Brockville Youth Arena. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Kingston's Spring into Summer Event
Kingston hosts the Spring into Summer event at Lake Ontario Park on Saturday.
The event begins at 1 p.m., and wraps up with the Fireworks Grande Finale at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/victoria-day.
Leading Ladies
See Leading Ladies at the Seaway Valley Theatre until May 28.
For show times and tickets, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/leading-ladies-3/.
Cornwall Community Museum
The Cornwall Community Season is hosting a variety of activities on Saturday and Sunday to mark Victoria Day.
There will be children’s activities, a ‘Guess that Artifact’ game, a new temporary exhibit, Cornwall and the Crown, and an information booth from the SDG Historical Society.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/victoria-day-season-launch/.
Kemptville Buskerfest
Don't miss the Kemptville Buskerfest on Saturday.
The free one-day event celebrating unique street talent will be held on Prescott Street.
There is free parking at the North Grenville Municipal Centre and free parking shuttle service to and from the event.
For more information, visit https://kemptvillebuskerfest.ca/.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
