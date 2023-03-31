What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 31 to April 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
World Curling Championship
The world's best men's curling teams will take the ice starting this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.
The World Men's Curling Championship runs from April 1 to 9 in Ottawa.
Canada is skipped by Brad Gushue. Canada plays Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For tickets and the schedule, visit worldcurling.org.
Ottawa Senators
It's the Battle of Ontario Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's face the Oshawa Generals in round 1 of the OHL playoffs.
Game 2 is Sunday at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Saint John in round 1 of the QMJHL playoffs.
Game one is Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre, and Game two on Saturday at 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://olympiquesdegatineau.ca/.
Blue Rodeo
Blue Rodeo takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Friday and Saturday night.
Blue Rodeo will be joined by Brooks and Bowskill.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32330
Nico Paulo
The National Arts Centre's Fridays at the Fourth presents Nico Paulo.
The Portuguese/Canadian songwriter, performer and visual artist takes the stage Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32651.
Bill Burr
See Bill Burr Sunday night at the National Arts Centre.
There are two shows – at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33940.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters dribble into Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.
The Globetrotter stars bring their amazing basketball skill, athleticism and a non-stop good time to Ottawa.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/harlem-globetrotters/.
Ottawa Wedding Show
Walk down the aisle to plan your dream wedding at the Ottawa Wedding Show.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.
For tickets, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.
Ottawa Mini-Comiccon
Ottawa Mini-Comiccon runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.
The show features a shopping experience aimed at fans that are looking for collectibles.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1152590712089040/.
The Great Egg Race
The Great Egg Race is set for Saturday at the Horticulture Building.
Design an egg car, build it and compete in the Great Egg Race.
All materials are provided.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/the-great-egg-race/742212864157343/.
Vanier Sugar Festival
Celebrate the love of maple syrup at the Vanier Sugar Festival this weekend.
The festival runs until Sunday at the Vanier Museopark.
For information, visit https://museoparc.ca/sugar-festival/
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugarbush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugarbush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
- Vanier Sugar Shack
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlagein Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Meet the Canadian astronauts up for a seat on the Artemis II mission to the moon
This Sunday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts that will be blasting off to fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission, one of whom will be a Canadian astronaut.
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Gwyneth Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash.
Memes, ski etiquette and that missing GoPro video: Highlights from the Gwyneth Paltrow trial
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Facebook users consume more fake news than users of Twitter, other social media sites: Study
When it comes to election misinformation on social media, Facebook takes the cake, according to a new study which found heavy Facebook users were far more likely to consume fake news than Twitter or other social media sites.
People may buy less alcohol when stores have non-alcoholic drinks on sale, study suggests
Researchers believe the availability of non-alcoholic drinks can help to combat drinking problems.
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
