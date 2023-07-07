What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 7-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off this weekend at LeBreton Flats.
Here is the lineup for this weekend.
- Friday: Weezer, Billy Talent, Southern Avenue, Thundercat, Jupiter & Okwess.
- Saturday: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Steven Taetz, BadBadNotGood.
- Sunday: Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan & Sara, Alan Doyle, Jack Barksdale
Bluesfest runs until July 16.
For tickets and concert information, visit ottawabluesfest.ca.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host the Tri-City ValleyCats this weekend at RCGT Park.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Pacific Four Series
Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the USA meet at TD Place for the Pacific Four Series, international women's rugby tournament.
Games will be played on Saturday and on Friday, July 14.
On Saturday, Canada faces New Zealand, while the U.S. will play Australia.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/canadas-womens-rugby-team-the-world-rugby-pacific-four-series/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC on Sunday at TD Place.
It's Toonie Hot Dog Night and Bring Your Dog to the Match.
For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa Equestrian Tournament
Wesley Clover Parks invites you to attend the Ottawa Equestrian Tournament.
Ottawa Summer Tournament 1 runs until Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawaequestriantournaments.com/
Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter
See Ann Wilson at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34389.
Nidal Ibourk
Nidal Ibourk performs at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34179.
Music and Beyond Festival
The Music and Beyond Festival continues until July 17 at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.
For a list of performers and tickets, visit musicandbeyond.ca.
Gatineau Comedy Festival
The Gatineau Comedy Festival continues Friday and Saturday at Place de la Cite.
For more information, visit https://humourgatineau.com/.
Northern Lights
It's the final summer to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
Learn about Canada's great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light.
The show starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
NCC Weekend Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
613flea
613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
More than 130 vendors will be on display, featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
For more information visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Westboro Farmers Market
The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park.
Barrhaven Farmers Market
Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.
The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
The Lost Kingdoms
Travel back in time from the Jurassic to the Ice Age and encounter dinosaurs and creatures from those times.
The Lost Kingdoms is at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end, featuring more than 30 life-sized animated dinosaurs and 20 life-sized ice Age creatures.
The Lost Kingdoms runs until July 9.
For more information, visit https://thelostkingdoms.com/ottawa/.
War Games
The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.
The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.
"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.
War Games continues until Dec. 31.
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Under the Canopy
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature to see the exhibit Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.
Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.
The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
Our Climate Quest
The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.
The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.
See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/
Travelling Bricks
Don't miss Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Farmers' Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Almonte Celtfest
The Almonte Celtfest runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Gemmill Park.
The lineup includes the Barra MacNeils, the Small Glories, Lynn Miles, the Ottawa Celtic Choir and more.
For more information, visit https://almonteceltfest.com/.
Kingston Buskers Rendezvous
Checkout the buskers in downtown Kingston this weekend.
The Kingston Buskers Rendezvous takes place on streets all across the downtown area until Sunday.
For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/pages/kingston-buskers-rendezvous.
Cirque du Soleil
See Cirque du Soleil's Corteo until Sunday at Kingston's Leon's Centre.
"The multidimensional world and two-sided stage that Corteo is imagined, offers a new perspective and unique experience each time you see the show,” said Alison Crawford, Artistic Director, Corteo.
For tickets and show times, visit https://leonscentre.com/events/.
Puss in Boots
The Seaway Valley Theatre presents Puss in Boots.
It's a children's play acted by children.
For tickets and information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/puss-in-boots/.
Luminous Long Sault
Luminous Long Sault is set for Saturday in Long Sault, celebrating the beauty of the waterway.
Kayaks, canoes, motorboats, and sailboats are invited to participate in the evening by decorating with LED lights.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/luminous-long-sault/.
Cornwall Motor Speedway
Sunday nights are race night at the Cornwall Motor Speedway.
Racing begins at 6 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://cornwallspeedway.com/
Brockville Motor Speedway
Racing is every Saturday night at the Brockville Motor Speedway.
For more information, visit https://brockvillespeedway.com/.
