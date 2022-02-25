CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of February.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The green flag is flying on sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

A 3.8 kilometre section of the world's largest skating rink is open from Somerset Street to Bank Street.

A 3.2 kilometre section from Bank Street to Hartwells Locks and Dow's Lake will open today.

For more information, visit the National Capital Commission's website.

MUSEUMS

The Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History will reopen on Saturday.

The National Gallery of Canada will reopen on Saturday.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SKATING

Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks. Residents must book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating to skate at Ottawa's indoor rinks.

OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION

Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website

The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website

RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND

Enjoy a skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.

For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL

Little Penguin Trail is an outdoor skating rink built on the Touraine Golf Club.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature.

A daily pass starts at $15.

For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Skate through the woods on a three kilometre trail at Countryside Adventures.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

PATINAGE EN FORET

Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que, 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret. The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.

GATINEAU PARK

You can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking in Gatineau Park this weekend.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

Snowshoeing under the stars is back! ��

On Fridays between February 25 and March 11, you can snowshoe with a Friends of Gatineau Park nature interpreter.



�� Under the moonlight, you’ll learn how animals survive in winter ❄️



To register ➡️https://t.co/xvY71HWJXV pic.twitter.com/4Dm0iq22xP — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) February 23, 2022

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

THE OTTAWA HOME AND REMODELLING SHOW

The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show is this weekend at the EY Centre.

All visitors must provide proof of vaccination along with photo ID to enter.

For more information, visit https://ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com/

613 FLEA

613 Flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are mandatory, and all visitors must show proof of vaccination to enter.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Desiire Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30148

TORONTO COMEDY ALL STARS

The Toronto Comedy All Stars take the stage at the Fourth Stage of the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30187

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

FEED THE CHICKADEES

While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.

You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.

For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa