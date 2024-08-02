What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5

The holiday weekend in the Ottawa area includes the Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music for Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area this holiday weekend.

For a list of schedule changes this weekend, click here.

Ottawa International Buskerfestival

World-class performers from across the globe bring their talents to Ottawa this weekend for the Ottawa International Buskerfestival.

See over 20 performers on four stages along Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.

Performers include Backstreet Kids, Becky a la Plage, Dr. Miracle, Hercinia Arts, Lisa Lotte, Her Majesty's Secret Circus, Mighty Quinn Show and Yo-yo guy.

For more information, visit www.ottawabuskerfestival.com.

Glengarry Highland Games

Witness traditional Scottish events on Friday and Saturday at the Glengarry Highland Games.

The 75th Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville features more than 60 pipe bands, 200 Highland dancers, sports and more.

Saturday features the North American Pipe Band Championships, the Professional Heavy Events and the famed mass pipe bands.

For more information and tickets, visit www.glengarryhighlandgames.com.

Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy

Fireworks light up the sky over the Ottawa River Saturday night as part of the Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy.

This multi-sensory festival has the theme of Unifying Fire this year.

Saturday night, China's Firm Dancing Fireworks presents the fireworks display.

For tickets and information, visit www.feux.qc.ca.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC Saturday night at TD Place.

It's Kai's Big Night, with the match supporting the Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

Ottawa Chamberfest

Ottawa Chamberfest continues this weekend, celebrating 30 years of Chamber Music in Ottawa.

The chamber music festival presents the genre's top ensemble and solo musical performers until Aug. 8.

Friday: Danish String Quartet with Johannes Rostamo: Schubert and Adès, and Cris Derksen and Friends.

Saturday: Angela Hewitt and the Chamberfest Anniversary Orchestra, Moneka Arabic Jazz, and Despax Quartet

Sunday: Allison Au and Migrations Ensemble, and Kleztory

Monday: Operatic Fluidity: Handel Arias with Arion Baroque, and Raphael Weinroth-Browne: Parallel Worlds

For the full lineup and tickets, visit www.chamberfest.com.

Festival Country Gatineau

The 32nd edition of Festival Country Gatineau continues until Sunday at the Arthur Guertin Centre in Gatineau.

Saturday's lineup includes a tribute to Shania Twain and to Alan Jackson.

Sunday's lineup features a tribute to the Fringant Cowboys and performances by Gatineau country artists.

For tickets and information, visit www.countrygatineau.com.

Festival Pakistan

Salam Pakistan Canada presents the 4th annual Festival Pakistan on Saturday.

Enjoy cultural dance, Bangrah, Giddah, live music, a cultural show, Pakistani traditional food and more at Strathcona Park.

For more information, visit www.salampakistan.ca.

Capital Ribfest

The smell of BBQ ribs and chicken will fill the air at Ottawa City Hall this weekend for Capital Ribfest.

Enjoy ribs, chicken, pulled pork, live music and more until Monday.

National Arts Centre

Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:

Friday-Saturday: L'Ecrit on the NAC Fourth Stage

Friday-Saturday: Don Juan

Monday: Bring the Kids with Chamberfest (Free)

For more information, visit the NAC website.

Ottawa Little Theatre

It's the final weekend to see Hilda's Yard at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The comedy by Norm Foster is set in 1956.

For tickets, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

Sesame Street at Tanger Outlets

See Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Cookie Monster on Monday at Tanger Outlets.

Sesame Street visits Tanger Outlets in Ottawa's west end from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family fun activities include face painting, games and entertainment, and sweet treats.

Admission is free.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Visit 150 vendors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Murney Fest

Celebrate 99 years of the Murney Tower Museum in Kingston on Saturday.

Enjoy a day filled with history, food, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

Princess Street Promenade

The Princess Street Promenade is Saturday in Kingston.

Enjoy a day of family fun and discovery during this one-day festival that promotes active living and community involvement in the downtown area.

There will be shopping, live music and free samples.

Poutine Feast

Canada's largest touring poutine festival rolls into Cornwall's Lamoureux Park this weekend.

Sample award-winning poutines until Sunday.

Cornwall Motor Speedway

Sunday is race night at the Cornwall Motor Speedway.

Enjoy several feature races on the quarter-mile dirt track while surrounded by the roar of the engines.

For tickets and information on the races, visit https://cornwallspeedway.com/.