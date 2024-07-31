Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo buses will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday and Sunday, and on a Saturday schedule on Monday. There will be enhanced service on routes 25, 63, 74 and 85.
- O-Train Line 1 will run from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday
- Line 2 bus service will run from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- OC Transpo is inviting customers to take advantage of the 2-for-1 DayPass on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Two customers, 13 years of age or older, can ride all day for $11.75.
For route information, visit octranspo.com.
Para Transpo
- Regular bookings or recurring trips for Monday are automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day starting July 29 by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo.
- Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to connect with customer service representatives from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. for cancellations or information.
- The reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Pick up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular schedule day
- The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Ottawa services
- The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
- All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 255 Centrum Boulevard in Orléans and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Colonel By Day
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.
Recreation and cultural services
- Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools will be open all weekend. Beaches will be open with lifeguards on duty.
- The City of Ottawa says most city community centres and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. To check on indoor pools, arenas, recreation and fitness complexes, visit the check the facility pages on ottawa.ca.
- Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, City-operated museums, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, and Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday.
- The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed until Monday.
- The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday.
Ottawa malls
All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and businesses are permitted to open on Colonel By Day.
Here is a look at the schedule for Monday:
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place d'Orleans – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets is open.
For a list of LCBO outlets open on Monday, visit www.lcbo.com.
For information on Wine Rack locations, visit www.winerack.com.
The Beer Store
The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday:
- 499 Terry Fox Drive (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 3500 Fallowfield Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 1860 Bank St. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 1984 Baseline Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 548 Montreal Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- 515 Somerset St. W. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Bytown Museum will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
