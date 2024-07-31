Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday and Sunday, and on a Saturday schedule on Monday. There will be enhanced service on routes 25, 63, 74 and 85.

O-Train Line 1 will run from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday

Line 2 bus service will run from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

OC Transpo is inviting customers to take advantage of the 2-for-1 DayPass on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Two customers, 13 years of age or older, can ride all day for $11.75.

For route information, visit octranspo.com.

Para Transpo

Regular bookings or recurring trips for Monday are automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day starting July 29 by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to connect with customer service representatives from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. for cancellations or information.

The reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Pick up will take place on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular schedule day

The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Ottawa services

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only

All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 255 Centrum Boulevard in Orléans and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Colonel By Day

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

Recreation and cultural services

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools will be open all weekend. Beaches will be open with lifeguards on duty.

The City of Ottawa says most city community centres and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. To check on indoor pools, arenas, recreation and fitness complexes, visit the check the facility pages on ottawa.ca.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, City-operated museums, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, and Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed until Monday.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa malls

All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and businesses are permitted to open on Colonel By Day.

Here is a look at the schedule for Monday:

Bayshore Shopping Centre – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place d'Orleans – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets is open.

For a list of LCBO outlets open on Monday, visit www.lcbo.com.

For information on Wine Rack locations, visit www.winerack.com.

The Beer Store

The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday:

499 Terry Fox Drive (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

3500 Fallowfield Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

2276 Tenth Line Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

1860 Bank St. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

1984 Baseline Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

548 Montreal Rd. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

515 Somerset St. W. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.